Sanu (ankle) listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after practicing in a limited fashion all week.

Sanu has logged three straight quiet fantasy efforts since hauling in 10 passes for 81 yards and a TD in the Patriots' Week 9 loss to the Ravens, but assuming he's active Sunday, which seems likely, the veteran pass-catcher will look to take advantage of what looks like a solid Week 15 matchup. Specifically, he'd take aim at the 1-12 Bengals, the team that drafted Sanu in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft.