Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Logs limited practice Wednesday
Sanu (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Sanu and Phillip Dorsett both missed this past Sunday's game against the Cowboys, but Dorsett has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and Sanu is practicing, so both are trending in the right direction in advance of Sunday's game against the Texans.
