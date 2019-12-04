Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Logs limited practice
Sanu (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.
In his return from a one-game absence due to his ankle injury, Sanu logged 19 of a possible 87 snaps on offense in this pat Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Texans, en route catching three of his five targets for 14 yards. In the absence of any setbacks, we'd expect Sanu to suit up Sunday against the Chiefs, but until he gets a full game in post-injury, his volume will be tough to project.
