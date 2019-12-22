Sanu caught three of five targets for 24 receiving yards and registered 17 yards on three punt returns during Saturday's 24-17 win against Buffalo.

The veteran Sanu provided momentary concern by fielding a highly-contested, bouncing kick off the foot of Bills punter Corey Bojorquez, but he secured the ball and endured a hard hit to retain possession for New England. His other two return attempts yielded a respectable 17 yards, but his offensive role has been less than desirable for fantasy purposes. Since racking up 10 catches for 81 yards and a touchdown in his second appearance as a Patriot Nov. 3 against Baltimore, Sanu has averaged a measly 2.2 receptions and 13.4 receiving yards per game over his past five outings. Sanu appears to be an unreliable option heading into Week 17, though a matchup against Miami's No. 24 pass defense offers better-than-average potential for a bounce-back performance.