Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Not expected to play Sunday
Sanu (ankle) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Cowboys, Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reports.
Per the report, Sanu -- who is officially listed as questionable after returning to a limited practice Friday -- suffered a high ankle sprain last weekend against the Eagles. On the plus side, Guregian adds that Sanu's high-ankle issue isn't considered severe, and he could return to action Week 13 versus the Texans. Assuming Sanu is indeed made inactive Sunday, rookie N'Keal Harry figures to see his profile in the Patriots' passing attack expand.
More News
-
Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Limited Friday, listed as questionable•
-
Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Listed as non-participant at practice•
-
Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Spotted at practice•
-
Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Could miss time•
-
Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Catches two passes in Week 11•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 12 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 12, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
TNF recap, news: Conner, JuJu out?
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...