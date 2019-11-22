Play

Sanu (ankle) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Cowboys, Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reports.

Per the report, Sanu -- who is officially listed as questionable after returning to a limited practice Friday -- suffered a high ankle sprain last weekend against the Eagles. On the plus side, Guregian adds that Sanu's high-ankle issue isn't considered severe, and he could return to action Week 13 versus the Texans. Assuming Sanu is indeed made inactive Sunday, rookie N'Keal Harry figures to see his profile in the Patriots' passing attack expand.

