Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Not practicing Wednesday
Sanu (ankle) wasn't spotted at practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Sanu appeared to tweak his ankle early in the first half of this past Sunday's win over the Eagles. The issue didn't force him out of the game, but it appears as though Sanu is still feeling the effects of the injury. A return to practice on his part Thursday, in any capacity, would imply that Sanu's Wednesday absence was maintenance-related.
