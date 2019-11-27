Play

Sanu (ankle) participated in practice Wednesday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Sanu emerged from Week 11 with an ankle injury that contained him to one limited practice last week and eventual inactive status for this past Sunday's game against the Cowboys. With activity in the first session of Week 13 prep, he's setting himself up for a return to action, but his level of participation Wednesday will give a sense of his initial odds to do so.

