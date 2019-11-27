Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: On practice field Wednesday
Sanu (ankle) participated in practice Wednesday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Sanu emerged from Week 11 with an ankle injury that contained him to one limited practice last week and eventual inactive status for this past Sunday's game against the Cowboys. With activity in the first session of Week 13 prep, he's setting himself up for a return to action, but his level of participation Wednesday will give a sense of his initial odds to do so.
More News
-
Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Won't play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Will have limited role if active•
-
Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Improved chance to play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Limited Friday, listed as questionable•
-
Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Listed as non-participant at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
11/27 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew previews the 3 Thanksgiving games, identifying the best starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Thanksgiving previews, Week 13 news
Ben Gretch previews the Thanksgiving games while Chris Towers gets you up to speed on the latest...
-
Fantasy Football picks, rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 13.
-
Week 13 TE Preview: Which Ram?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 13, including who to stream.
-
Week 13 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the biggest questions heading into a pivotal Week 13.