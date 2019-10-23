With Josh Gordon (knee) on IR, Sanu is in line to be a key cog in the Patriots' passing attack going forward.

Sanu was set to add valuable depth to the team's wideout corps in any case, but with Gordon no longer in the mix, Sanu figures to see his share of targets from QB Tom Brady for the rest of the season. Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, "Sanu gives the Patriots an inside target, especially on third down, to help take pressure off" Edelman. In that context, Sanu figures to see enough volume to maintain fantasy value as soon as he's up to speed with New England's playbook and deemed ready to handle a full complement of snaps.