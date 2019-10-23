Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Opportunity knocks with new team
With Josh Gordon (knee) on IR, Sanu is in line to be a key cog in the Patriots' passing attack going forward.
Sanu was set to add valuable depth to the team's wideout corps in any case, but with Gordon no longer in the mix, Sanu figures to see his share of targets from QB Tom Brady for the rest of the season. Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, "Sanu gives the Patriots an inside target, especially on third down, to help take pressure off" Edelman. In that context, Sanu figures to see enough volume to maintain fantasy value as soon as he's up to speed with New England's playbook and deemed ready to handle a full complement of snaps.
More News
-
Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Traded to New England•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Back-to-back sluggish performances•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Held down by Cardinals defense•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Logs first TD of 2019 campaign•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Season's best performance in Week 4•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Second-leading receiver in Week 3•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
RB Preview: Answering your big questions
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 8 including waiver wire adds...
-
What you need to know: Thielen ruled out
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 8.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Redrafting the top-100 players
Chris Godwin and Cooper Kupp went off the board in the early second round of this CBS Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Football picks, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8.