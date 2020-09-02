The Patriots plan to release Sanu, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Meanwhile, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network adds that the move won't show up on Wednesday's transaction wire, which opens up the slight possibility that a trade could happen. In any even, the Patriots are moving on from the veteran wideout, who "lacked speed in [training] camp, according to Doug Kyed of NESN.com. Sanu's release likely paves the way for N'Keal Harry to get more targets, but it's possible that the team will also look to add wideout depth in the coming days.