The Patriots plan to release Sanu, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Meanwhile, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network adds that the move won't show up on Wednesday's transaction wire, which opens up the slight possibility that a trade could happen, but the bottom line here is that the Patriots are moving on from the veteran wideout, who, according to Doug Kyed of NESN.com, "lacked speed in (training) camp." Sanu's release probably paves the way for more targets for N'Keal Harry, but it's possible that the team will also look to add wideout depth in the coming days.