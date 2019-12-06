Play

The Patriots list Sanu (ankle) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

While Sanu is likely to receive the green light to play for the second week in a row, it's worth noting that he didn't advance beyond limited participation in practices Wednesday through Friday. The lack of a full session makes it uncertain whether Sanu will be cleared to handle a sizable workload against the Chiefs or if he'll be subject to another "pitch count" of sorts like he was in the Week 13 loss to the Texans, when he played just 22 percent of the Patriots' offensive snaps. At the very least, Sanu's fantasy owners should at least get confirmation that he'll play when the Patriots release their inactive list around 2:55 p.m. ET on Sunday.

