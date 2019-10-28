Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Quiet in Pats debut
Sanu caught two of five targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Browns.
Tom Brady stuck to the familiar in this one, as Julian Edelman led the team in receiving yards and targets and caught both of the club's offensive TDs, and when the veteran QB did look Sanu's way it didn't amount to much. The former Falcon and Bengal should become more productive once he's acclimated to his new scheme, but Sanu could be tough to keep active on fantasy rosters until he's earned Brady's trust.
