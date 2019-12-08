Sanu (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

As anticipated, Sanu is expected to play through the ankle issue for the second consecutive contest, though the extent of his role in the Patriots' game plan is more of a mystery. After sitting out the Week 12 win over Dallas, Sanu returned to play only 22 percent of the offensive snaps in the Week 13 loss to the Texans. Sanu didn't practice on anything more than a limited basis this week, making it difficult to project just how much of an increase in snaps he'll receive.