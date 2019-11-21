Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Spotted at practice
Sanu (ankle) was present for the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
The same applies to Phillip Dorsett (concussion), but it remains to be seen how the Patriots officially list the participation level of the duo. With that in mind, Reiss relays that Sanu "did not go through the position-specific warmup, while Dorsett did." In any case, Sanu's presence on the field isn't a bad sign, though there has been speculation that he may be dealing with a high-ankle issue. If he ends up being deemed a limited participant Thursday, however, Sanu's chances of suiting up Sunday against the Cowboys would improve.
