Sanu (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Sanu has put up back-to-back quiet efforts since missing Week 12's win over Dallas with an ankle injury, but now that he's further removed from the issue, he'll look to up his production against the 1-12 Bengals -- the team that drafted him in 2012. New England's top pass catcher Julian Edelman is also active Sunday, but he's working through knee and shoulder issues, a context that could potentially lead to Sanu seeing some extra looks in Week 15.

