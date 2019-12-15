Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Suits up in Week 15
Sanu (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Sanu has put up back-to-back quiet efforts since missing Week 12's win over Dallas with an ankle injury, but now that he's further removed from the issue, he'll look to up his production against the 1-12 Bengals -- the team that drafted him in 2012. New England's top pass catcher Julian Edelman is also active Sunday, but he's working through knee and shoulder issues, a context that could potentially lead to Sanu seeing some extra looks in Week 15.
More News
-
Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Limted at practice•
-
Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Catches one pass in Week 14•
-
Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Suits up Sunday•
-
Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Should be good to go Sunday•
-
Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Questionable for Week 14•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ryan Tannehill's emergence as a must-start quarterback took us by surprise, but Jamey Eisenberg...