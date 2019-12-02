Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Suits up Sunday
Sanu (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Texans.
He'll return from a one-game absence, as will Phillip Dorsett (concussion), which sets the stage for the Patriots to roll out a Week 13 wide receiver corps featuring Julian Edlelman (shoulder), Sanu, Dorsett, N'Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers. We'll have to see how Sanu's ankle holds up Sunday, plus he'll have competition for targets, but he's out there for those who waited things out on him this weekend despite New England's late kickoff.
