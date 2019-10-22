Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Traded to New England
The Patriots have acquired Sanu from the Falcons in exchange for a second-round draft pick, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Sanu, who caught 33 passes for 313 yards and a TD in seven games with Atlanta prior to the deal, gives the Patriots some valuable depth at wideout, with Josh Gordon (knee/ankle) banged up and both Julian Edelman (chest) Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) having been on the team's injury report of late. At the very least, the 6-foot-2, 215-pounder will provide QB Tom Brady with an experienced inside target to complement Edelman. it remains to be seen how much volume Sanu will see with New England out of the gate, but if Gordon's absence lingers, the 30-year-old could become a big part of the team's passing attack in short order.
More News
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Back-to-back sluggish performances•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Held down by Cardinals defense•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Logs first TD of 2019 campaign•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Season's best performance in Week 4•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Second-leading receiver in Week 3•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Held under 20 yards by Eagles•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 7 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 7,...
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Young RB ready?
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Top Week 8 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Believe It or Not: Bench Falcons?
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 7's biggest news and helps you process it, beginning with Matt...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...