The Patriots have acquired Sanu from the Falcons in exchange for a second-round draft pick, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Sanu, who caught 33 passes for 313 yards and a TD in seven games with Atlanta prior to the deal, gives the Patriots some valuable depth at wideout, with Josh Gordon (knee/ankle) banged up and both Julian Edelman (chest) Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) having been on the team's injury report of late. At the very least, the 6-foot-2, 215-pounder will provide QB Tom Brady with an experienced inside target to complement Edelman. it remains to be seen how much volume Sanu will see with New England out of the gate, but if Gordon's absence lingers, the 30-year-old could become a big part of the team's passing attack in short order.