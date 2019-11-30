Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Travels with team to Houston
Sanu (ankle) who is listed as questionable for Sunday's prime-time contest against the Texans, was able to travel with the team to Houston, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
While it's unlikely we'll know Sanu or Phillip Dorsett's (concussion) status much before Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, it's certainly positive news both wide receivers were able to make the trip to Houston with the team. More information regarding the status of both Sanu and Dorsett might emerge throughout the lead up to Sunday's pivotal prime-time contest.
