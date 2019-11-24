Sanu (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, is expected to have an "extremely limited" role if he's active for the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though Sanu has reportedly made considerable progress since he only managed limited participation in the Patriots' final practice Friday, the team apparently isn't planning on having him available in his usual capacity just one week removed from suffering a high-ankle sprain. The prospect of a meager snap count would dampen Sanu's appeal in DFS and as a lineup option in weekly season-long leagues, but it would provide relief on some level to a Patriots receiving corps that is expected to be without Phillip Dorsett (concussion) on Sunday. Like Sanu and Dorsett, top target Julian Edelman (shoulder) is questionable, but he's expected to suit up and take on a normal snap count.