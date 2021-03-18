Adams has agreed to a one-year deal with the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 6-foot-4, 304-pounder's deal with New England is reportedly worth up to 2.5 million. Adams, a 2017 third-rounder, logged 11 tackles in eight games for Green Bay last season and will now provide the Patriots' re-tooled defensive line with another depth option.
More News
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Won't return this season•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Moves to injured reserve•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Trending in wrong direction•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Active for Week 6•