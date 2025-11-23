site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: patriots-morgan-moses-back-in-the-game | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Patriots' Morgan Moses: Back in the game
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Moses (illness) has returned to Sunday's game against the Bengals, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
The starting right tackle exited earlier in the first half. Moses has started all 12 games for the Pats this year.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Football Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 13 min read
Dave Richard
• 19 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read