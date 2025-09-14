Patriots' Morgan Moses: Spotted in walking boot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moses (lower leg) was seen wearing a walking boot on his injured leg following New England's win over the Dolphins on Sunday, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.
Moses picked up the injury at some point during Sunday's victory and it's currently unclear if he'll be force to miss any time. If he ends up being unable to play in next week's matchup versus the Steelers, Marcus Bryant will likely get the start of right tackle in his place.