Bryant racked up 77 tackles (65 solo), one sack, seven pass breakups, one interception and two forced fumbles across 17 regular-season appearances in 2023.

Bryant also accrued 11 yards on kick returns and 105 yards as a punt returner. The versatile contributor mostly handled slot snaps at cornerback on defense for New England, but his dual-threat ability to also handle punt return duties inarguably increased his value for the Patriots. Bryant is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.