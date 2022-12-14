Bryant logged seven tackles (five solo) in Monday's 27-13 win against the Cardinals.
Bryant logged his second-most tackles in a game while also playing at least 63 percent of his team's defensive snaps for the fourth this season. The 5-foot-9 cornerback also tied for New England's third-most tackles on defense along with Marcus Jones, who saw his highest playing time of the season after cornerback Jack Jones was forced out with a knee injury in the first quarter. With the availability of starting cornerback Jalen Mills (groin) also still unclear, it's possibly Bryant and Marcus Jones could be asked to step up into starting roles versus Las Vegas in Week 15.