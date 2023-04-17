Bryant signed his restricted free agent tender with the Patriots on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Bryant is now officially tied to the Patriots for the 2023 campaign after registering 70 tackles (45 solo) and an interception for them last season. The 25-year-old will look to build off of his career year and should be in line to start at corner as well as serve as a backup punt returner.
