Bryant recorded 10 tackles (six solo) while forcing two fumbles in Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Cowboys.

Bryant was very active in Week 4, finishing second only to Kyle Dugger in tackles. On top of that, Bryant was able to dislodge the ball from Dallas two times, both of which the Cowboys were able to get back on. Through four games, the cornerback has compiled 26 tackles, two pass deflections and two forced fumbles.