Montgomery signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Montgomery mostly played in a backup role through his first four seasons at between Cincinnati and UCF before stepping up in his fifth year at UCF, rushing 143 times for 705 yards and four touchdowns and adding 17 receptions for 182 yards. The Patriots already have Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson established at the top of the depth chart, so Montgomery needs to contribute on special teams to earn a depth role.