Patriots' Nate Ebner: Clear of injury report
Ebner (shoulder) was not present on the Patriots' injury report Wednesday.
After sitting out the first two games of the season Ebner looks ready to go against the Texans on Sunday. The 27-year-old will likely see few defensive snaps and resume his role as a special teams stalwart for the Patriots.
