Ebner (knee) was removed from the PUP list Tuesday and returned to practice Tuesday, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe

Ebner was one of three Patriots defensive backs to come off the PUP on Tuesday, but given that he is coming off a torn ACL in November, chances are the Patriots will ease him back into practice sessions. Ebner re-signed with the Patriots back in March and is expected to primarily play a special teams role this season.