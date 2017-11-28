Patriots' Nate Ebner: Lands on IR
Ebner (knee) was officially placed on injured reserve by the Patriots on Monday.
Ebner sustained the injury on a fake punt attempt in Sunday's win over the Dolphins. The 28-year-old has primarily served as a special teams player during his time with the Patriots.
More News
-
Patriots' Nate Ebner: Suffers season-ending knee injury•
-
Patriots' Nate Ebner: Out for rest of game•
-
Patriots' Nate Ebner: Clear of injury report•
-
Patriots' Nate Ebner: Out for Sunday's game•
-
Patriots' Nate Ebner: Inactive for season opener•
-
Patriots' Nate Ebner: Listed as active for Super Bowl LI•
-
Kamara No. 1? Sit Broncos? Ajayi?
Heath Cummings discusses Alvin Kamara's remarkable rookie season, and the continuing struggles...
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.