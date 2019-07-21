Ebner (undisclosed) was placed on the Patriots' Physically Unable to Perform list Sunday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear what the exact nature of Ebner's injury is or how long he may need to recover. For the time-being, however, the 30-year-old has been deemed not ready to participate in on-field drills. Ebner can be activated from the PUP list at any time.