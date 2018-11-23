Ebner (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.

Ebner was a surprise addition to Friday's injury report, logging a limited participation in practice after having been unlisted to begin the week. The veteran safety appears to have suffered a knee injury of undisclosed severity during practice. If he's unable to suit up against the Jets on Sunday, Obi Melifonwu should see increased rotational snaps.