Ebner right knee buckled on a fake punt attempt and he won't return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

It was an ugly sight for Ebner, and his quick removal from the rest of the game isn't a good sign. The sixth-year pro only plays on special teams, though, so the best case scenario is that New England is just being cautious to not rush him back onto the field.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop