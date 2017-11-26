Patriots' Nate Ebner: Out for rest of game
Ebner right knee buckled on a fake punt attempt and he won't return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
It was an ugly sight for Ebner, and his quick removal from the rest of the game isn't a good sign. The sixth-year pro only plays on special teams, though, so the best case scenario is that New England is just being cautious to not rush him back onto the field.
