Play

The Patriots signed Ebner to a two-year contract Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ebner has been a stalwart on special teams for New England since being drafted in 2012, but finished the 2017 season on injured reserve with a knee injury. The 29-year-old should serve a similar special teams role for the Patriots in 2018.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories