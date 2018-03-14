Patriots' Nate Ebner: Remains with Patriots
The Patriots signed Ebner to a two-year contract Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Ebner has been a stalwart on special teams for New England since being drafted in 2012, but finished the 2017 season on injured reserve with a knee injury. The 29-year-old should serve a similar special teams role for the Patriots in 2018.
