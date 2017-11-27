Ebner suffered what is believed to be a season-ending knee injury in Sunday's win over the Dolphins and will have an MRI to confirm Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ebner suffered the injury on a fake punt attempt Sunday and was unable to return for the game. It now looks like the defensive back won't be able to return for the rest of the season as well. Ebner was used primarily on special teams this season.

