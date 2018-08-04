Patriots' Nate Theaker: Reverts to IR
The Patriots placed Theaker (undisclosed) on injured reserve Saturday per the NFL Media official transaction log.
Theaker was unable to land on an NFL roster last year as a rookie , but spent time on the Saints' practice squad. He subsequently signed with them after the season, but was ultimately let go during the offseason. He found his way to New England prior to training camp, but will now miss the remainder of the season with an undisclosed injury unless he and the team reach an injury settlement.
