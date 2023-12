The Patriots claimed Rourke off of waivers from the Jaguars on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Just a couple days after being waived by Jacksonville, Rourke has already found another opportunity in New England. He still hasn't made his regular-season NFL debut, but with the Patriots eliminated from playoff contention and looking for answers at the quarterback position, it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see him check in before season's end.