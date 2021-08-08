Agholor (undisclosed) didn't practice Sunday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
This marks the first training camp absence for Agholor, who is projected to start for the Patriots after having signed a two-year, $22 million deal with the team this offseason. Also in the mix to be key cogs in the New England wide receiving corps in 2021 are Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and possibly N'Keal Harry, who's been impressive so far this summer.
