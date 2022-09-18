Agholor caught six passes for 110 yards and one touchdown on six targets against Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Agholor's snaps trailed DeVante Parker and Jakobi Meyers in Week 1, but the speedy wideout certainly made a good case for a bigger role going forward. Agholor was arguably the player of the game for the Patriots in their narrow 17-14 victory, and he's clearly New England's best big-play threat so long as Tyquan Thornton is out. The battered Ravens secondary will have to keep a close eye on Agholor in Week 3.