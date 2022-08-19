Mike Dussault of the Patriots' official site indicates that Agholor -- who was among the team's key skill players who didn't see action in last Thursday's preseason opener against the Giants -- has "been very consistent dating back to OTAs and it seems like he's in a really good place as far as grasping the offense and earning (QB) Mac Jones' confidence."

In his first season with the Patriots after signing a two-year deal last March, Agholor finished with 37 catches (on 64 targets) for 473 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games. Though he's part of a crowded wideout corps that also includes Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and rookie Tyquan Thornton, Agholor's strong efforts of late suggest that he has a chance to engineer something of a bounce-back in 2022, in particular if Jones takes more downfield shots in his second season as a pro. Per Dussault, New England's key players are expected to see some action Friday night against the Panthers, so it appears as though Agholor could be poised to make his preseason debut.