Agholor secured five of 10 targets for 32 yards in the Patriots' 27-13 win over the Cardinals on Monday night.

Agholor tied for the team lead in receptions with Kendrick Bourne while comfortably setting the pace in targets with a total that qualified as a season high. The early exit of DeVante Parker with a head injury and the absence of Jakobi Meyers (concussion) certainly played a part in the busy night, but it's nevertheless encouraging the veteran speedster now has six- and five-catch tallies in two of his last three contests. Agholor could be heavily involved again in a favorable Week 15 matchup versus his old Raiders squad if either or both of his teammates are sidelined for that contest.