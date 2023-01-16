Agholor finished the 2022 season with 31 catches on 53 targets for 362 yards and two TDs in 16 games.

With Agholor having completed the two-year $22 million contract he signed with the Patriots in March of 2021, the 29-year-old is slated to become a free agent this offseason. With his profile in the team's offense having diminished down the stretch, it seems likely that the 2015 first-rounder will be playing elsewhere next season. It's possible that a change of scenery could benefit Agholor in terms of the potential for added volume, but for now his fantasy prospects for 2023 appear modest.