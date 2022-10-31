Agholor logged 19 of a possible 78 snaps on offense in Sunday's 22-17 win over the Jets, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Even with DeVante Parker (knee) leaving the contest after just one play on offense, Agholor -- who caught his only target Sunday for two yards -- was out-snapped by Jakobi Meyers (63), Tyquan Thornton (61) and Kendrick Bourne (54). Until or unless he starts matching the level of playing time he saw at the beginning of the season, Agholor is off the fantasy radar.