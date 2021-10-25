Agholor was on the field for 43 of a possible 76 snaps on offense in Sunday's 54-13 win over the Jets, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

In the process, Agholor caught two of his five targets for 51 yards and a TD, which was thrown to him by fellow wideout Kendrick Bourne. Since catching five passes for 72 yards and a score in Week 1, Agholor's production has been relatively modest, as he's topped out at three catches and 55 receiving yards since then. Until he starts clicking with QB Mac Jones on big plays on a more consistent basis, Agholor will continue to profile as a hit-or-miss fantasy candidate.