Agholor was on the field for 37 of a possible 63 snaps on offense in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Jets en route to catching two of his three targets for 18 yards in the contest, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Though Agholor saw an uptick in snaps in Week 11, his fantasy production remained modest and he's only an option in deeper leagues as Thursday's game against the Vikings approaches. At this stage, Jakobi Meyers is the only New England wide receiver with steady enough volume to merit lineup consideration in most formats.