Agholor was forced out of Sunday's game against the Lions with a hamstring injury.

In Agholor's absence, Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton and Lil'Jordan Humphrey remain on hand to log WR snaps for the Patriots versus Detroit. Prior to his exit from Sunday's contest, Agholor did not record a catch.

