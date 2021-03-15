The Patriots and Agholor agreed to terms of a contract Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
And the signings continue in New England, where the Patriots addressed a clear need at wide receiver. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Agholor received a two-year, $26 million contract and now will join Julian Edelman (knee) at the top of the depth chart. Agholor had a resurgent campaign with the Raiders in 2020, recording a career-high 896 yards, matching a career best with eight touchdowns and averaging a whopping 18.7 yards on his 48 receptions.
