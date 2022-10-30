Agholor (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, is on track to suit up, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Agholor carries the injury designation into the weekend after he was a limited participant in practices Wednesday through Friday. The wideout looks like he'll avoid his first absence of the season Week 8, but he may have only a small role in the New England. Agholor played just 11 total snaps between the Patriots' last two games, with rookie Tyquan Thornton eating into the veteran's playing time.