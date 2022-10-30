Agholor (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Agholor will be available Sunday, but it remains to be seen how much volume he'll see in the contest. In this past Monday's 33-14 loss to the Bears, the 29-year-old was on the field three of a possible 52 snaps on offense, which paved the way for rookie Tyquan Thornton to see added opportunities in the Patriots offense. Given that Kendrick Bourne is also active versus New York, Agholor profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option in Week 8, with Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker also candidates to earn their share of targets from QB Mac Jones.
