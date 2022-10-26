Agholor (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Agholor was on the field for just three of a possible 52 snaps on offense in Monday's 33-14 loss to the Bears, which allowed rookie Tyquan Thornton to see added Week 7 opportunities. While we'd expect Agholor to play this Sunday against the Jets, it remains to be seen if he'll be in line to reclaim the workload level he was seeing before injuring his hamstring back in Week 5.
